Former veterans hospital cardiology chief pleads guilty to sex abuse

The former chief cardiologist at a U.S. veterans hospital in Palo Alto, Calif., pleaded guilty to the sexual battery of a female physician under his supervision, the San Francisco Chronicle reported March 9.

John Giacomini, MD, was head of cardiology at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital from 1985 to 2018 and taught at Stanford Medical School until 2018. He left both positions after being indicted by a federal grand jury.

Dr. Giacomini, 73, initially pleaded not guilty to the charges that he made unwanted sexual advances toward a female cardiologist under his supervision in 2017. The plea comes a month after a judge ruled prosecutors could offer testimony of another female cardiologist that Dr. Giacomini had made unwanted advances toward her in 2008.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to the Palo Alto Veterans Hospital for comment and is awaiting a response.