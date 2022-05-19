Cleveland heart center uses novel solution amid imaging dye shortage 

Cleveland-based University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute recently became the first to report using cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging on a minimally invasive procedure amid the imaging dye shortage.

Cardiologists used the solution for left atrial appendage closure preprocedural planning, which is a minimally invasive procedure that reduces the risk of stroke resulting from atrial fibrillation. Preprocedural planning must accurately predict the size of the device needed for optimal results. The procedure is traditionally performed using coronary CT angiography, which uses contrast dye.

"Our case report highlights the possibility of using cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging (CMR) for select patients," researchers wrote. "Here we present a case in which a patient was unable to tolerate [transesophageal echocardiography] from prior stroke and CTA was contraindicated due to renal dysfunction. CMR provided detailed anatomy of the LAA, without risk of renal injury or radiation exposure, and accurately predicted the appropriately-sized device in our patient."

Their findings were published April 19 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.