4 new details on pig heart transplant patient's death 

The autopsy of the first patient to successfully receive a pig heart did not show evidence of rejection of the transplant, Baltimore-based University of Maryland researchers involved with the procedure said June 27.

David Bennett, 57, of Maryland received the heart in a historic procedure Jan. 7. Officials confirmed he died on March 8. Cytomegalovirus, a common virus among pigs, may have been one of several factors in his death, USAToday reported May 5.

Researchers published more findings about the procedure June 22 in The New England Journal of Medicine.

"We were pioneers with this first-in-the-world surgery, and we have learned so much from this experience," said Christine Lau, MD, study co-author. "I think we have moved the field of transplantation one important step closer to making this a clinical reality for patients in need."

