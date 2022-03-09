First genetically modified pig heart transplant patient dies

The first patient to receive a genetically modified pig heart died March 8, Baltimore-based University of Maryland said March 9.

David Bennett, 57, of Maryland received the heart in a historic procedure Jan. 7. Clinicians at the University of Maryland said the transplanted heart performed "very well" for several weeks without any signs of rejection, but Mr. Bennett's condition began deteriorating several days ago. He received palliative care when they determined he would not recover.

"We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Bennett," said Bartley Griffith, MD, who surgically transplanted the pig heart into the patient at the University of Maryland Medical Center. "He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family. Mr. Bennett became known by millions of people around the world for his courage and steadfast will to live."