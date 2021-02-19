U of California Irvine's plan to build $1B hospital campus draws city lawsuit

The city of Irvine has sued University of California Irvine over its plans to build a $1 billion hospital campus that would house a 144-bed acute care facility, ambulatory care center and cancer center, according to The Orange County Register.

The University of California Board of Regents approved the project Jan. 21.

However, in a lawsuit filed Feb. 8, the city of Irvine said the university and the board improperly ignored Irvine's land use rules, failed to follow state environmental law and disregarded its own long-term pledge to pay for some road and traffic improvements.

In the lawsuit, the city asks the court to rescind the board approval, halt the project until the case is resolved and ensure the university follows state and city regulations and honors its pledges to the city.



Despite the lawsuit, city and university officials told the Register that they expect to work out their differences amicably because they have a good relationship.

"While we are unable to comment on pending legal activity, we have a good working relationship with the city of Irvine and believe we can resolve these issues quickly," UC Irvine spokesman Tom Vasich told the Register.

"While I am unable to comment on pending litigation, we have a good working relationship with UCI and believe we can resolve these issues quickly," Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan told the Register.

