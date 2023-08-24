Phoenix Children's new campus set to open ahead of schedule

The $135 million Phoenix Children's campus in Glendale, Ariz., looks to partially open in November, according to an Aug. 23 Daily Independent report.

That is ahead of schedule, with the opening originally estimated for 2024. A multispecialty clinic will open in November, and the campus will be completely open next year, according to the report.

The Arrowhead campus will house 24 inpatient beds, six operating rooms, two minor procedure rooms and 30 emergency bays. It also will have an outpatient surgery center and 45,000-square-foot medical office building, Becker's reported in May 2021.

An additional 24 beds will be added according to patient needs, according to the Daily Independent.

More details on all of Phoenix Children's construction projects can be found here.