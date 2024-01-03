Maryland health system closing hospital, unveils $134M medical center

After sharing plans to close its Havre de Grace, Md.-based UM Harford Memorial Hospital on Feb. 6, the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, a member of the University of Maryland Medical System, has unveiled its new $134 million UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Aberdeen.

The 130,000-square-foot-center took eight years to complete and features an emergency department, an observation care area, an inpatient and outpatient behavioral health pavilion, and a helipad for patient transfer to the University of Maryland Medical Center, according to a Jan. 3 press release shared with Becker's.

After being open for over a century, UM Harford Memorial's services will be moved to both the Medical Center Aberdeen and to the newly expanded UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Bel Air to increase services throughout the county.

UMMS has invested more than $260 million in expanded facilities, services and technology between both the Medical Center Aberdeen and the Medical Center Bel Air projects, a spokesperson for UMMS told Becker's.

The Medical Center Aberdeen is expected to open its doors to the community on Feb. 6.