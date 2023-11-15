Maryland hospital firms up closing date

UM Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, Md., part of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, is expected to close early next year, The Baltimore Sun reported.

UM Upper Chesapeake Health CEO Elizabeth Wise said the hospital will close Feb. 6 during a presentation at the Harford County Council meeting Nov. 14.

Earlier this year, health system officials said Harford Memorial was expected to close by spring 2024, dependent on the opening of a new bed tower at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Md. They have now announced the official date for the expected closure.

On the same day Harford Memorial is expected to close, a medical center in Aberdeen, Md., will open, as will a pavilion at the Bel Air campus, according to The Baltimore Sun.

According to its website, in addition to Harford Memorial and Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health owns and operates the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation in Bel Air, the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center in Bel Air, and the Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, Md.







