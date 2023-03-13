Grady unveils $237M pavilion

Atlanta-based Grady Health System hosted the grand opening for its Correll Pavilion — a $237 million outpatient facility adjacent to Grady Memorial Hospital — on March 13.

The facility will increase the hospital's clinical capacity by 45 percent and operating room space by 25 percent, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The extra space is critical following the November closure of Atlanta Medical Center, which made Grady the city's sole level 1 trauma center.

The building spans 10 stories and 600,000 square feet. It is the health system's largest investment in 30 years.

"The opening of Correll Pavilion ushers in a new era of healthcare for Grady Health System and the entire city of Atlanta," John Haupert, Grady's president and CEO, said in the release. "During a time when other health systems are closing their doors, this state-of-the-art facility symbolizes Grady's unwavering commitment to improving the health of our community by continuing to invest in the people we are privileged to serve."