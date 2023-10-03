5 hospitals receiving their largest donation ever

Hospitals in Arkansas, California, Minnesota, Massachusetts and New York all recently received the largest donations in their history.
Here are the record gifts to hospitals that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 7:
- Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's received a $25 million donation from the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation for expansion projects.
- Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health received a $50 million donation to help fund a new center for clinical expertise and patient care.
- Minneapolis-based Allina Health received a $25 million donation from Best Buy founder Richard Schulze to help fund a hospital expansion.
- Boston-based Mass General Cancer Center received a donation for an undisclosed amount that was the largest it had received in its history.
- Rhinebeck, N.Y.-based Northern Dutchess Hospital received a $3 million donation for its emergency room expansion.