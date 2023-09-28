Nuvance hospital receives largest ever donation for ER expansion

Rhinebeck, N.Y.-based Northern Dutchess Hospital, part of Nuvance Health, received a $3 million donation from Gayle Bontecou, the largest donation in the hospital's history, Mid Hudson News Sept. 28.

The donation will fund the renovation and expansion at the hospital's emergency room. Ms. Bontecou, a Florida resident, made the donation after her late husband received emergency medical care at the hospital in 2016.

The renovated emergency space will be named after Mr. and Ms. Bontecou.

"Northern Dutchess Hospital is profoundly grateful to Ms. Bontecou for her extraordinary generosity. Her remarkable $3 million naming gift for the renovation and expansion of our emergency department is a testament to her unwavering commitment to the well-being of our community," hospital President Denise George said. "This remarkable donation marks the largest philanthropic gift in our hospital's history, a legacy that will forever be etched in the heart of our institution."