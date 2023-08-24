Cottage Health receives $50M gift, largest single donation in 135 years

Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health has received a $50 million donation to go toward a new center for clinical expertise and research to boost patient care.

Philanthropists Mary and Richard Compton were behind the gift, the largest single donation in the five-hospital system's history. The donation builds on a previous $15 million gift from the family.

The new center is to be named the Compton Center for Medical Excellence and Innovation.

"This unprecedented gift will inspire ground-breaking new ideas and strategies to continue life-saving advances in research and the compassionate care Cottage is dedicated to delivering," Steven Zola, chair of the Cottage board of directors, said in a statement.