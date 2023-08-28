$200M Bon Secours Kings Mills project targeting November completion

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, which said in early 2021 it would build the first new hospital in the city since 2014, is heading for completion of its 60-bed Kings Mills facility in Mason, Ohio, in November, according to the August print edition of Healthcare Design.

"I keep telling our operations team that we're throwing them the keys November 16," said Molly Ironmonger, director of system planning and preconstruction.

The first patients are expected in early 2024, according to the report.

The $200 million facility has been partly enabled by an adjacent site pre-manufacturing components needed for the new hospital, the report said.