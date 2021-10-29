Mercy Health breaks ground on $200M hospital

Construction began Oct. 29 on Mason, Ohio-based Mercy Health Kings Mills Hospital, a 172,000-square-foot, $200 million facility, the Dayton Daily News reported.

The hospital has 60 beds, with a 15-bed emergency department. It also has a catheterization laboratory with interventional radiology, four operating rooms and three procedure suites. The suites include two endoscopy rooms and a cystoscopy room.

Next to the facility will be a medical office building, which will provide specialty care like cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, gynecology, gastroenterology and vascular services.

About 175 to 200 employees will work at the hospital to start, but there will eventually be 275.

Originally, the budget was $156 million when the project was announced in January, the article said.

The hospital is expected to open in the fall of 2023. Mercy Health is headquartered in Cincinnati.