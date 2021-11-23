10 hospital construction projects worth $500M+

In the last two months, 10 hospitals and health systems announced, advanced or completed expansion and renovation projects with price tags of $500 million or more.

1. UCI breaks ground on $1.3B medical complex

University of California Irvine and UCI Health began construction on their $1.3 billion medical complex, which includes a 350,000-square-foot, 144-bed acute care hospital with an emergency room.

2. 15 years in the making: $840M Robley Rex VA Medical Center breaks ground

The Department of Veterans Affairs broke ground Nov. 11 on its Louisville, Ky.-based $840 million hospital, called the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, about 15 years after the department announced the plans.

3. UC San Diego begins $2.5B+ medical campus construction project

University of California San Diego broke ground on the first phase of its 15-year, $2.5 billion-$3 billion construction project, which has five total phases.

4. OHSU approved for $650M expansion after COVID-19 delay

Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University's board of directors approved a $650 million expansion to its hospital Oct. 29, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Penn Medicine opens $1.6B hospital

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine opened its 17-story, $1.6 billion hospital, the Pavilion, on Oct. 30, the University of Pennsylvania's largest capital project and the biggest hospital project in the Philadelphia area, according to the health system.

6. $2B Mass General Hospital expansion gets city board OK

Massachusetts General Hospital received approval Oct. 14 from the Boston Planning and Development Agency board for a 1 million-square-foot, $2 billion expansion.

7. IU Health to open $557M hospital Dec. 5

Indiana University Health will open its $557 million, 364-bed replacement hospital Dec. 5, the Indianapolis-based system said Oct. 11.

8. Cincinnati Children's cuts ribbon on $600M patient tower

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center opened its new eight-story patient care tower Oct. 4, which expands capacity by 249 beds and comes with several medical and design innovations.

9. Tampa General plans $550M expansion

A new intensive care unit is the first step in Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital's $550 million expansion plan, the academic medical center announced Sept. 22.

10. Sparrow Health System unveils $800M expansion plan

Sparrow Health System will invest $800 million into various capital improvement projects across its network, the Lansing, Mich.-based organization said Sept. 19.