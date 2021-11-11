15 years in the making: $840M Robley Rex VA Medical Center breaks ground

The Department of Veterans Affairs broke ground Nov. 11 on its Louisville, Ky.-based $840 million hospital called the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, about 15 years after the department announced the plans, Wave 3 News reported.

The facility is on a 34-acre plot of land and will be 910,115 square feet. It includes two parking garages, green space and 104 beds, WFPL reported. It will also have space for women's health.

The project faced challenges over the years, particularly from neighbors concerned with traffic, and was subject to a lawsuit, according to Wave 3 News.

It received bipartisan support, including from Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.).

Construction is expected to be completed by early 2026.