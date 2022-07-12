With 400 RN vacancies, Broward Health uses pension plan, bonuses as drawing cards

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 and a pension plan to nurses as it seeks to fill 400 registered nurse vacancies, according to ABC affiliate WPLG.

The health system held a career fair July 11 at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla., as part of the hiring push.

Nurses who work in certain areas, such as medical/surgical, telemetry and maternity, are eligible for a $12,000 sign-on bonus, according to a Broward Health flyer shared with Becker's. Nurses who work in other areas, including the emergency department and cardiovascular intensive care unit, and who have at least one year of experience are eligible for a $20,000 sign-on bonus.

Deven Silverman, Broward Health's executive director of talent acquisition, told WPLG nurses who are hired are also eligible for a pension plan that begins the first day of their employment. They are also eligible for public student loan forgiveness, among other benefits.

"We want to take care of employees to enable us to continue to do that work for our community," Ms. Silverman said, according to the news station.

Broward Health is among the largest public healthcare systems in the U.S. with more than 8,000 employees.

Read more about openings and job fairs at Broward Health here.