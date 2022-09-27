Where older Americans are moving to, from

The U.S. Census Bureau released a new report Sept. 22 examining domestic migration patterns of Americans aged 65 and older living in the U.S.

The report examines these patterns using data from 2015-2019 American Community Survey five-year estimates. It compares patterns for the nation and states by sex, age and disability status. It also examines net migration — defined as "the difference between in-migration and out-migration during a given time" — at the region, division and state levels.

Five findings from the report:

1. While older Americans were much less mobile than those younger than 65, more than 3 million older adults move every year.

2. Among adults aged 65 and older, most moves were short distances within the same county, especially for those aged 85 and older.

3. The South had the largest net migration gain of adults aged 65 and older of any region — about 72,900 during a typical year in 2015–2019.

4. Florida gained more older adults from net migration than any other state, at 53,150 annually during a typical year from 2015 to 2019.

5. Arizona had the highest net migration rate of any state, at 18.2 annually during a typical year from 2015 to 2019.

To view the full report, click here.