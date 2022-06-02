Where hospitals are offering internal travel programs

Many hospitals and health systems turned to third-party staffing agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic to address shortages of clinicians and other healthcare professionals. Now a growing number of organizations are offering internal travel programs amid an opportunity to attract workers while decreasing contract labor expenses.
To determine organizations offering internal travel programs, nurse.org verified programs with hospital representatives.
The list includes large health systems beginning to launch programs in multiple states and geographical areas, such as Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy (program piloted in Springfield, Mo.); Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth; Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth; Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health and Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare.
Here is a list of organizations offering internal travel programs, by state, per nurse.org:
Note: This list is not exhaustive. Becker's also added some organizations to the list.
Arkansas
Mercy
Arizona
HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
California
Scripps Health (San Diego)
Colorado
UCHealth
Florida
AdventHealth
Orlando Health
Health First (Rockledge, Fla.)
Georgia
AdventHealth
Illinois
AdventHealth
OSF HealthCare
Iowa
CHI Health
Kansas
AdventHealth
Mercy
Kentucky
AdventHealth
Michigan
Henry Ford Health (Detroit)
Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo, Mich.)
Minnesota
CHI Health
Missouri
Mercy
Nebraska
CHI Health
North Carolina
AdventHealth
North Dakota
CHI Health
Ohio
University Hospitals (Cleveland)
Oklahoma
Mercy
Pennsylvania
WellSpan (York, Pa.)
UPMC (Pittsburgh)
Texas
AdventHealth
Christus Health (Irving, Texas)
West Virginia
Mon Health (Morgantown, W.Va.)
Wisconsin
AdventHealth