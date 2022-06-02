Where hospitals are offering internal travel programs

Many hospitals and health systems turned to third-party staffing agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic to address shortages of clinicians and other healthcare professionals. Now a growing number of organizations are offering internal travel programs amid an opportunity to attract workers while decreasing contract labor expenses.

To determine organizations offering internal travel programs, nurse.org verified programs with hospital representatives.

The list includes large health systems beginning to launch programs in multiple states and geographical areas, such as Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy (program piloted in Springfield, Mo.); Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth; Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth; Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health and Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare.

Here is a list of organizations offering internal travel programs, by state, per nurse.org:

Note: This list is not exhaustive. Becker's also added some organizations to the list.

Arkansas

Mercy

Arizona

HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

California

Scripps Health (San Diego)

Colorado

UCHealth

Florida

AdventHealth

Orlando Health

Health First (Rockledge, Fla.)

Georgia

AdventHealth

Illinois

AdventHealth

OSF HealthCare

Iowa

CHI Health

Kansas

AdventHealth

Mercy

Kentucky

AdventHealth

Michigan

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

Minnesota

CHI Health

Missouri

Mercy

Nebraska

CHI Health

North Carolina

AdventHealth

North Dakota

CHI Health

Ohio

University Hospitals (Cleveland)

Oklahoma

Mercy

Pennsylvania

WellSpan (York, Pa.)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

Texas

AdventHealth

Christus Health (Irving, Texas)

West Virginia

Mon Health (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Wisconsin

AdventHealth