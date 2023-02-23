What does Gen Z consider a high starting salary?: 6 hallmarks of their job search

Alexis Kayser

Generation Z is beginning to enter the workforce — and as staffing shortages persist in healthcare, it becomes increasingly important to know how to attract new talent. 

Handshake, a job-search site for college students, surveyed more than 1,800 of its users to understand their must-haves in a new role. 

Gen Zers are more likely to apply to a role if it offers these perks, according to the respondents: 

1. Job stability (marked by 85 percent of respondents)

2. Benefits (81 percent) 

3. A high starting salary — which they define on average as $82,000 (80 percent) 

4. Friends, alumni or others they know work there (44 percent)

5. They've heard of the company or brand (35 percent) 

6. The company is fast-growing (29 percent)

