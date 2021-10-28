Washington health system invests $53.5M in employee retention, retainment

MultiCare Health System is offering a 2.5 percent wage increase for all non-union employees, including those who are salaried and paid hourly, part of a $53.5 million investment to reward and retain employees amid historic patient volumes and workforce shortages, the Tacoma, Wash.-based organization said Oct. 28.

The investment also includes:

Retention bonuses to employees in many front-line, difficult-to-fill hospital and clinical roles

$1,000 appreciation bonuses to every employee below the senior vice president level for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic

"The past 18 months have been among the most challenging we have faced, both at MultiCare and in our communities," Bill Robertson, president and CEO of MultiCare, said in a news release. "While these challenging times aren't over, we believe it's important to recognize the exceptional work of our team members — our organization's most valuable asset."