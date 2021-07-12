Virtua Health mandates COVID-19 vaccine for 14,000 workers

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health will require its more than 14,000 workforce members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since December, the health system has administered more than 420,000 vaccine doses, and the majority of Virtua employees are fully vaccinated, according to a July 12 news release shared with Becker's.

Still, Virtua aims to continue to boost vaccinations to protect employees and help end the pandemic.

"As care providers, we have an obligation to 'do no harm,'" Dennis Pullin, president and CEO of Virtua, said in a news release. "Having our colleagues protected against this terrible virus helps ensure we keep that promise."

Virtua employees must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15.

Virtua said all employees, regardless of vaccination status, will continue to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols per CDC guidelines, and it will consider employee requests for exemptions based on religious beliefs or disability/medical condition. Those who do not comply with the mandate or receive an exemption will face disciplinary action up to or including termination.

Virtua includes five hospitals, two satellite emergency departments, 26 ambulatory surgery centers and more than 280 other locations.