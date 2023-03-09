US sinks 4 spots in working women's index

The United States has never topped PwC's Women in Work Index — but it performed notably worse in the most recent ranking, sinking four spots.

In 2019, PwC ranked the United States 22nd out of 33 countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, regarding its parity for working women. The U.S.' ranking fell to 26th in 2020 — the most recent index — indicative of COVID-19's hefty toll on American women.

The U.S.' four-spot fall was the second-largest drop behind Canada's.

The index ranks each country on a variety of labor market indicators: the gender pay gap, female labor force participation rate and its difference from the male participation rate, and female unemployment and full-time employment rates.

The U.S.' score was largely affected by unemployment rates: American women's unemployment rates doubled from 2019 to 2020, from 4 percent to 8 percent.





Here is how the rest of the countries stacked up:

1. New Zealand

2. Luxembourg

3. Slovenia

4. Sweden

5. Iceland

6. Norway

7. Portugal

8. Denmark

9. United Kingdom

10. Finland

11. Poland

12. Belgium

13. Australia

14. Switzerland

15. Ireland

16. Netherlands

17. Estonia

18. Israel

19. Germany

20. Canada

21. Czech Republic

22. Hungary

23. France

24. Austria

25. Slovak Republic

26. United States

27. Japan

28. Spain

29. Italy

30. Greece

31. Chile

32. Mexico

33. South Korea