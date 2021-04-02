US healthcare gains jobs in March, hospitals lose them for 3rd straight month

Healthcare added 11,500 jobs in March, although hospitals lost jobs for the third month since September, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The March count compares to 19,900 healthcare jobs added in February and 29,600 healthcare jobs lost in January.

Within ambulatory healthcare services, dentist offices saw 1,000 added jobs, physician offices saw 2,900 job gains, and home healthcare services gained 4,200 jobs last month.

Hospitals lost 600 jobs in March, compared to 2,200 jobs lost in February and 2,100 jobs lost in January. Before January, the last job loss was in September, when hospitals lost 6,400 jobs.

Nursing and residential care facilities lost 3,200 jobs last month, compared to 6,800 jobs lost the month prior.

Overall, the U.S. gained 916,000 jobs in March after gaining 379,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate was 6 percent last month, compared to 6.2 percent in February and 6.3 percent in January.

