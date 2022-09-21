US health system most affected by worker shortages, survey says

Sixty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare practitioners say that a lack of skilled workers is the biggest threat to the national health system, according to a survey conducted by the World Innovation Summit for Health.

The organization conducted a global survey that included health professionals from the U.S. and five other countries. The findings show that the U.S. health system lags behind global competitors and is more vulnerable if another pandemic occurs within the next five years, according to a Sept. 21 news release.

Forty-seven percent of healthcare practitioners in the U.S. said that their workload was higher during the pandemic, and 39 percent said their colleagues were under increased pressure. Moving forward, 57 percent of U.S. respondents said that pressure on resources is expected to continue as a major trend in healthcare over the next five years.

"As these findings have shown, visible deficiencies in the U.S. health system, specifically regarding staff shortages, necessitate urgent action from and collaboration between governments, policymakers, and leaders within the healthcare industry to invest more in public health. This is not only critical to the wellbeing of the country's population but also equally important for the welfare of those at the frontline of care delivery," said World Innovation Summit for Health CEO Sultana Afdhal.

The World Innovation Summit for Health is a global platform that gathers healthcare experts, policymakers, and innovators to unite to build a healthier world.