UPMC Children's confirms employee monkeypox case

An employee of an outpatient clinic at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh has been diagnosed with monkeypox, UPMC confirmed in an Aug. 12 statement shared with Becker's.

"UPMC infection prevention experts immediately evaluated the situation and notified our public health partners," the statement reads.

The organization added that it "believe[s] there is very low risk of exposure. However, patients and staff who may have been in contact with this employee are being notified."

"The health and safety of our employees, patients and visitors are our top priorities," UPMC said.

The news comes after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency July 23 and as the U.S. declared the nation's monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency Aug. 4.

As of Aug. 11, the CDC reported 10,768 confirmed cases in the U.S.