UMass, Mass General Brigham to train 1,000+ unemployed individuals for healthcare roles

The Boston-based University of Massachusetts Office of the President, Boston-based Mass General Brigham and Irvine, Calif.-based UMass Global are collaborating to train more than 1,000 under- and unemployed individuals for healthcare's front lines.

The Ready to Work initiative will train candidates as medical and administrative assistants, phlebotomists, and pharmacy and EKG technicians over a three-year grant period, according to a Sept. 21 news release from UMass Global.

Current Mass General Brigham workers are eligible for the program, which will emphasize diversifying the workforce, the release said.

The initiative is funded by a $5 million grant from the city of Boston.



