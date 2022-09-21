UMass, Mass General Brigham to train 1,000+ unemployed individuals for healthcare roles

Alexis Kayser -

The Boston-based University of Massachusetts Office of the President, Boston-based Mass General Brigham and Irvine, Calif.-based UMass Global are collaborating to train more than 1,000 under- and unemployed individuals for healthcare's front lines. 

The Ready to Work initiative will train candidates as medical and administrative assistants, phlebotomists, and pharmacy and EKG technicians over a three-year grant period, according to a Sept. 21 news release from UMass Global. 

Current Mass General Brigham workers are eligible for the program, which will emphasize diversifying the workforce, the release said. 

The initiative is funded by a $5 million grant from the city of Boston.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles