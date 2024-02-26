The nationwide push to address violence against healthcare workers: 4 updates

Amid violence against healthcare workers, hospitals, health systems and states across the U.S. are working to address the issue. These efforts range from appointing "workplace violence coordinators" to holding a gun violence prevention forum.

Here are four recent updates:

1. State University of New York Upstate Medical University selected two "workplace violence coordinators" to address violence against healthcare workers. The Syracuse, N.Y.-based organization named Frank Ferrante and Gerald Santoferrara to the new roles on its risk management team.

2. Two laws that take effect this year in Michigan doubles penalties and fines for assaulting a healthcare worker. Under House Bill 4520 and House Bill 4521, a person convicted of assaulting or assaulting and battering a healthcare professional or medical volunteer while the victim is performing their job duties faces punishment of up to 93 days in prison and/or a fine of up to $1,000. The punishments increase if the assault involves "serious or aggravated injury" or a weapon.

3. The Georgia Nurses Association and the Georgia Hospital Association held a Workforce Violence Prevention Summit on Feb. 12. The summit included an overview of legislation that would impose harsher penalties related to assaults on healthcare workers, along with discussions about issues such as law enforcement responses and safety strategies.

4. On Feb. 27, New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health will host its fifth annual Gun Violence Prevention Forum. The half-day forum will feature healthcare, government, business and community leaders, and former U.S. President Bill Clinton. It also coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, signed into law by President Clinton.