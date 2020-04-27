Stanford Health Care implements cuts, avoids layoffs

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care is cutting pay and staff hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the health system confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

In an email, Chief Human Resources Officer David D. Jones said Stanford is offering a temporary workforce adjustment program that provides the option of using paid time off or taking a pay cut of up to 20 percent or going into a negative paid time off balance. Employees can also decide to be furloughed and apply for unemployment, or take a combination of paid time off, the pay cut and unemployment, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"The program was designed intentionally to ease the burden on staff by avoiding layoffs and allowing them to maintain earnings even if they have exhausted their paid time off," Mr. Jones wrote. "It also applies evenly to everyone, so executives are expected to participate the same as front-line staff. Many leaders are also considering donating some of their paid time to help staff who may have exhausted their balance."

The health system, which has about 14,000 employees, attributed the employee cuts to the economic effects of the pandemic and the necessity to sustain the long-term financial health of the health system.

Emergency room visits at Stanford Hospital have decreased about 40 percent since March 16, and hospitals have also canceled revenue-making elective surgeries amid the pandemic, health system spokesperson Lisa Kim told the Chronicle.

The pay reductions will apply to employees at Stanford Hospital, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and Stanford-ValleyCare, according to Palo Alto Weekly, which first reported the cost-cutting moves.

When asked whether physician salaries were included in the cuts, Ms. Kim reiterated to the Weekly that cuts are "across the board."

"This measure will not impact any of our operations," Stanford said in a statement.

But the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which has about 2,000 members affected by the Stanford cuts, told the Chronicle a 20 percent pay cut could place a significant financial burden on workers and their families.

Union spokesperson Steve Trossman said the union hopes to bargain about the cuts.

