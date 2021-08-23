How 100 leaders of hospitals with 200+ beds characterize the staffing crisis

Hospitals continue to face staffing challenges, including nursing turnover and vacancy rates that have increased in the past 12 months, that are affecting operations, according to a new survey of 100 hospitals from management consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

The survey found that nursing workforce coverage was cited at the top (84 percent) COVID-19 challenge respondents still face, followed by clinical support staff coverage (60 percent). These ranked higher than patient-driven deferred care (50 percent), as well as supply chain logistics and supply availability (45 percent).

Hospitals also reported increased nursing turnover and vacancy rates — 4 to 5 percentage points, on average, in the past 12 months, McKinsey & Co. said.

Additionally, respondents reported that their operations have been affected by workforce constraints, with 60 percent having to change their care model and 48 percent having to reduce inpatient capacity.

McKinsey & Co. said healthcare organizations are implementing various measures to maintain a strong nursing workforce amid this challenge. This includes wage increases and amplified recruiting efforts.

The July survey is based on responses from strategic and operational leaders from 100 large private-sector U.S. hospitals with more than 200 beds. The responses came from all regions of the U.S. (Northeast, Midwest, South, and West) and represent about 10 percent of the hospital beds in the U.S.

Access the full survey here.