Some workers regret quitting during the Great Resignation, but not those in healthcare

Despite the labor market favoring workers, many employees who changed jobs during the Great Resignation are regretting their decisions, according to a July 11 Joblist report.

The survey asked more than 10,000 job seekers about the job market and their expectations for the future.

It revealed that 1 in 4 workers who were part of the almost 48 million Americans who quit their jobs during the pandemic regretted their decision. The most popular reason (40 percent) for workers to regret quitting was that the job market proved more challenging than expected as they had quit without another job lined up.

However, within the group of job hoppers, healthcare workers were the least likely to regret quitting. Workers in the healthcare and education sectors were also the most likely to show no interest in returning to their old jobs with 67 percent saying they would not consider returning to an old employer.