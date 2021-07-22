Sexual harassment can cost victims hundreds of thousands

Sexual harassment doesn't just affect survivors' emotional well-being, it can cost them up to $1 million over their lifetime, according to a July 21 report by The Institute for Women's Policy Research.

To assess the financial costs of sexual harassment, the researchers conducted in-depth interviews with 16 survivors, consulted with experts in the field, drew on existing research and used commonly accepted practices for estimating monetary damages in discrimination lawsuits.

Five things to know: