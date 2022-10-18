Retaining staff, efficiency levels top of mind for hospital leaders: Kaufman Hall

Hospital and health system leaders are rolling out various measures to retain staff as workforce challenges continue to hinder organizational performance, according to a new report from Kaufman Hall.

The report, released Oct. 18, examines the performance improvement and cost transformation efforts of hospitals and health systems. It found that hospital and health system leaders are facing staffing shortages, rising expenses and the steady shifting of care to healthcare settings outside of hospitals.

The findings in Kaufman Hall's report are based on survey responses from 86 hospital and health system leaders across the U.S.

Seven findings from the report:

1. All leaders said they adopted some type of recruitment and retention strategy.

2. Ninety-eight percent of leaders reported raising starting salaries or minimum wage.

3. Sixty-seven percent of leaders reported seeing wage increases of more than 10 percent for clinical staff.

4. Sixty-six percent said they have run their organizations at less than full capacity because of workforce shortages.

5. Forty-six percent of leaders identified labor costs as their largest opportunity for cost reductions, compared to 17 percent of leaders who did the same in last year's Kaufman Hall report.

6. Forty percent of respondents reported that oncology volumes were at 100 percent or more of pre-pandemic levels.

7. Twenty-two percent of respondents reported seeing non-labor expenses rise by more than 15 percent.

To view the full report, click here.