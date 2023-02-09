Providence to hire 2,000 more tech employees in India

Renton, Wash.-based Providence plans to triple its number of employees in Hyderabad, India, a major technology hub, according to local newspaper The Siasat Daily.

The 52-hospital system currently employs 1,000 people in Hyderabad, but aims to increase that number to more than 3,000 in the near future, according to the report.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced the news in a Feb. 8 tweet after meeting with Providence CEO Rod Hochman, MD, and CIO B.J. Moore.

Providence launched its global innovation center in India in February 2020. The center focuses on engineering, modern infrastructure, data intelligence, digital innovation, professional services, cybersecurity, and application development and support.

Becker's has reached out to Providence for comment.