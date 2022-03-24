Pennsylvania provides more than $200M for healthcare staff recruitment, retention

Pennsylvania officials shared details March 23 about programs that will provide $225 million to support the healthcare workforce, including funding specific to recruitment and retention.

In a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office, officials said state-licensed acute care, critical access and children's hospitals will receive $100 million for recruitment and retention payments to direct care workers.

The total $225 million also includes:

$110 million for high-medical assistance hospitals, critical access hospitals, and inpatient and residential behavioral health facilities for recruitment and retention payments to workers. Funding will be on a per-bed basis.

$15 million to boost funding for the nurse loan forgiveness program at the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency.

The $225 million appropriation is part of legislation that Mr. Wolf signed into law in January. The appropriation is being funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

More information on the allocations is available here.