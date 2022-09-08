Open role at Mayo centered on engaging Black community

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic posted a job Aug. 31 for a community engagement coordinator-research position.

The position "will support the engagement of the African American community in research efforts in Rochester and surrounding areas within Southeast Minnesota," according to the job description.

The individual in the role will help with community engagement research-related activities; support site-based community advisory boards; and keep track of a database of community partners and community-based outreach and engagement activities, among other tasks.

Mayo's job post comes as hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are making efforts to reduce health disparities in underserved communities. Those efforts have included turning to artificial intelligence as well as using philanthropy.