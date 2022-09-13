Nurse practitioner will be fastest-growing job over next decade

The occupation with the highest projected percent change of employment in the U.S. between 2021 and 2031 is nurse practitioner, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The bureau estimates that employment of nurse practitioners will grow by 46 percent during that period, from 246,700 to 359,400.

Other healthcare occupations among the 20 with the highest projected percent change of employment in the U.S. between 2021 and 2031 are:

Medical and health services managers (28 percent)

Physician assistants (28 percent)

Physical therapist assistants (26 percent)

Overall, the bureau estimates that employment in healthcare occupations will grow 13 percent from 2021 to 2031, resulting in about 2 million new jobs over the decade.

"In addition to new jobs from growth, opportunities arise from the need to replace workers who leave their occupations permanently. About 1.9 million openings each year, on average, are projected to come from growth and replacement needs," the bureau said.

For a full list of fastest-growing occupations in the U.S., click here.