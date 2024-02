NP employment per 1K jobs, by state

Among all U.S. states, Tennessee has the highest number of jobs for nurse practitioners per 1,000 jobs in the state, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below are NP employment levels per 1,000 jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, based on May 2022 BLS data and listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.19

Alaska

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.21

Arizona

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.06

Arkansas

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.41

California

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.08

Colorado

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.31

Connecticut

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.78

Delaware

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.18

District of Columbia

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.06

Florida

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.01

Georgia

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.76

Hawaii

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 0.89

Idaho

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.47

Illinois

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.36

Indiana

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.10

Iowa

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.72

Kansas

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.23

Kentucky

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.38

Louisiana

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.32

Maine

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.14

Maryland

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.58

Massachusetts

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.02

Michigan

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.71

Minnesota

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.87

Mississippi

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 3.54

Missouri

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.59

Montana

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.49

Nebraska

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.66

Nevada

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.28

New Hampshire

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.29

New Jersey

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.62

New Mexico

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.02

New York

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.94

North Carolina

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.73

North Dakota

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.41

Ohio

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2

Oklahoma

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.68

Oregon

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 0.99

Pennsylvania

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.30

Rhode Island

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.90

South Carolina

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.84

South Dakota

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.86

Tennessee

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 4.18

Texas

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.45

Utah

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.68

Vermont

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.74

Virginia

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.82

Washington

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.22

West Virginia

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 2.41

Wisconsin

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.70

Wyoming

Employment of NPs per 1,000 jobs: 1.71