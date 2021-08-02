Northwell Health mandates COVID-19 vaccines at 23 hospitals

Listen
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for more than 76,000 employees at 23 hospitals and 830 outpatient facilities.
Four details:
- The New York health system's vaccination rate is currently 77 percent, according to a statement shared with Becker's.
- Employees of the health system will have to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 16 or will be required to get tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. Unvaccinated employees who fail to get tested in a timely manner may face adverse actions that could progress to include termination.
- New hires, students and volunteers are already required to be fully vaccinated.
- "As New York State's largest private employer and healthcare provider, we believe it is our obligation to set an example for the community by getting our team members vaccinated," according to the statement.