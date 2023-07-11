Northwell aims to streamline flexible staffing via startup

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has reached an agreement with Prolucent Health, a Dallas-based workforce optimization startup, to implement Prolucent's VMS+ platform for managing the 21-hospital health system's temporary staffing needs.

The platform will integrate the contingent labor provided by Northwell's internal staffing agency, FlexStaff, with external third-party staffing agencies on one platform, the health system said in a July 11 news release.

With this approach, Northwell aims to fill temporary staffing positions — including nursing, allied health and clerical temporary positions — across all its hospitals.

"Partnering with Prolucent contributes to Northwell's goal of providing clinical and operational excellence by helping us better integrate and utilize our flexible workforce options to meet the demands of a changing labor market, scale the use of contingent resources and create sustainable labor cost savings," Joseph Moscola, PA-C, executive vice president of enterprise services at Northwell, said in the release.

A Northwell spokesperson told Becker's the health system's newly launched Northwell Alumni Network will also be a pipeline to talent, which is available to former employees who want to return to Northwell for temporary or permanent positions.