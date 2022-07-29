New York hospital reaches tentative labor deal

Ogdensburg, N.Y.-based Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center has reached a tentative deal with Service Employees International Union 1199 Upstate, WWNYTV reported July 28.

The current contract between the two organizations was going to expire in July. The new contract will last for one year.

If the union agrees to the contract, the 200 Claxton-Hepburn employees represented by the union will receive a 5 percent pay raise by Aug. 1 and have an additional 2 percent raise by April 1, 2023, as a result of the new deal.

Health insurance benefits have not changed. Union employees will vote on the new contract Aug. 4.

The new deal comes after the hospital cut 40 positions.