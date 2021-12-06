New York City to mandate vaccination for private-sector businesses

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City is imposing a vaccination mandate for private-sector employers, according to CNBC.

Mr. de Blasio announced the mandate Dec. 6 amid the emergence of the omicron variant and continued concern about the delta variant.

"We've got omicron as a new factor. We've got the colder weather which is going to really create additional challenges with the delta variant, we've got holiday gatherings," the mayor told MSNBC. "We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it's causing to all of us."

Mr. de Blasio said the mandate will cover private-sector employers in the city starting Dec. 27.

New York City is also requiring vaccination for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment for children ages 5 to 11, the mayor said, adding that any child will be able to participate in those activities after receiving one dose.

New York City's mandate for private-sector employers comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Dec. 2 five cases of the omicron variant in the state. As of the weekend, the state had identified eight cases of the omicron variant, seven in the New York City area and one in Suffolk County, according to CNBC.

New York City's mandate also comes as President Joe Biden's administration has suspended implementation and enforcement of its vaccine-or-test rule for businesses pending future litigation developments.