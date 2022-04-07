Missouri hospitals furlough 175 employees

The Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo., and the Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., said they have furloughed 175 full-time employees.

The furloughed employees will still have access to healthcare benefits at least through April 30, according to an April 5 news release shared with Becker's.

The furloughs come after the two hospitals announced in March that they were suspending services and diverting patients to nearby facilities to restructure their operations to become financially viable.

Both hospitals cited challenges resulting from "unforeseeable business circumstances" and have specifically pointed to longstanding problems with revenue cycle processes and electronic medical records. They are seeking financing to prevent shutting down operations.

"We wish we weren't in this situation, but we are doing everything we can to see that hospitals are reopened in both counties," Amy O'Brien, CEO of Audrain County Community Hospital, said in the release. "We know how hard this is on the community."

Jeff Stone, interim CEO of Callaway County Community Hospital, said in the release, "Our No. 1 focus is on working through these challenges so we can continue to deliver healthcare close to home."

The hospitals said affiliated health clinics will remain open, including Cornerstone Family Medicine, Family Medicine/Walk In Clinic, Internal Medicine Clinic, Perry Clinic, Wellsville Clinic, Montgomery Clinic, Callaway Rural Health Clinic, Orthopedic Clinic and the Women's Health Clinic.

Audrain County Community Hospital and Callaway County Community Hospital are part of Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health. The hospitals and clinics have a combined 500 employees in Audrain, Callaway and surrounding counties.