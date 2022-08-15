Missouri hospital owner failed to provide workers with health insurance

Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health is the subject of two federal investigations, according to an Aug. 15 report from USA Today.

Allegations against Noble include that it stopped paying for employee health, dental, vision, and life insurance benefits at Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration launched an investigation in early March, according to a letter sent to the company. The investigation could result in penalties and payment of back benefits and wages. The cases could also be referred to the U.S. Justice Department for criminal inquiries.

More than a dozen lawsuits were filed in Missouri courts alleging Noble owed money for services including nursing, landscaping, food and COVID-19 testing.

Noble Health did not respond to USA Today's requests for interviews, the publication reported.