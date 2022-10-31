Massachusetts health system requiring employees to get bivalent booster

Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems has issued a COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster mandate for employees, public radio network WAMC reported Oct. 27.

Employees must receive the booster shot by Dec. 15, according to a memo obtained by WAMC from Patrick Borek, vice president of human resources.

"We know that our consistent masking, proper use of PPE, strong infection control protocols and mandatory initial vaccination of all staff have provided good protection for our patients, staff and visitors," the memo stated. "It is now clear that adding the most recent bivalent booster will provide better protection against newer strains of the COVID-19 virus. Both the CDC and Massachusetts Department of Public Health recommend that all who are eligible stay 'up to date' with their COVID-19 vaccinations by receiving the newest bivalent booster formulations."

The vaccine requirement applies to employees, caregivers, contractors, volunteers and students working and learning within BHS. According to WAMC, the health system has more than 3,000 staffers.

Meanwhile, as of Oct. 29, almost 700 people signed a petition opposing the mandate, calling it "nothing more than bullying by an employer for profit," The Berkshire Eagle reported Oct. 31.

The health system's memo stated that employees may apply for medical or religious exemptions, and those who are not in compliance with the health system's vaccination requirement by Dec. 15 could face suspension without pay.

"In addition to suspension, employees who choose not to comply with this policy will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment, depending on the individual's circumstances," Mr. Borek wrote.

The bivalent booster requirement is an addition to BHS' previous COVID-19 vaccine mandate.