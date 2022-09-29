Managers struggling most with hybrid work: Gallup

While U.S. hybrid employees are in various roles within companies, managers are struggling the most with this working model, Gallup finds.

Many companies have adopted hybrid work. Among hybrid workers, 23 percent strongly agree that they feel connected to their organization's culture, which is higher than the 20 percent of employees overall, according to a Sept. 28 article on the marketing research firm's website. Hybrid managers specifically feel less connected than remote or on-site managers.

"In the past, managers often leaned on other managers in their peer group to help them navigate challenges — and those peers may not be as available as they were in the office," Nikki Morin, a consultant at Gallup, and Heather Barrett, a managing consultant at Gallup, wrote in the article. "Accessing resources, social or otherwise, may be more challenging than before. In other words, managers are likely missing peer and organizational support, even as they support their teams' transition into the hybrid workplace."

The authors also shared tips for advancing the hybrid workplace, including providing extra support to managers and investing in manager development programs.

Gallup's findings are based on a random sample of 15,982 full- and part-time U.S. employees 18 and older, surveyed in February.