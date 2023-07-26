Managers split on face-to-face interviews

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

The effects of COVID-19 still linger in some HR departments, although a slight majority of hiring managers are shifting back to in-person interviews, according to a recent survey from The Harris Poll. 

The poll — commissioned by Express Employment Professionals, a Chicago-based staffing company — surveyed 1,010 U.S. hiring decision-makers between June 13-26. 

Here's what respondents had to say about virtual versus in-person interviews: 

  • Fifty-one percent of hiring managers prefer to conduct interviews in-person.

  • Forty percent use a hybrid approach, incorporating online and face-to-face elements into the hiring process.

  • Eight percent still conduct fully virtual interviews.

"Technology was such a wonderful asset to keep the workforce connected during the COVID-19 pandemic but returning to in-person interviews or a virtual component at the start of the hiring process allows employers to assess soft skills that are hard to capture without meeting face-to-face," said Bill Stoller, CEO of  Express Employment International, in a July 26 news release. 

 

