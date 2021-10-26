Maine unveils initiatives to strengthen, expand healthcare workforce

Maine is pursuing tuition support programs that will provide financial support to allow more people to become medical professionals, part of initiatives to strengthen the state's healthcare workforce, Gov. Janet Mills announced Oct. 25.

The initiatives, which the governor's office plans to implement by the end of this year, also include:

A "tuition remission" program that will provide financial support to help employees attain advanced healthcare credentials

A public service campaign to promote the value and importance of work in healthcare with the goal of recruiting more people, especially young adults, into the industry

Healthcare career navigators who will provide customized career guidance to help introduce people into healthcare

"For a long time now, healthcare facilities across the state have had to grapple with a shortage of workers and the pandemic has only made the problem worse," Ms. Mills said in a news release. "Healthcare workers have been the backbone of our response to COVID-19. They've shown up on the front lines for more than a year and half to save the lives of Maine people, all while enduring risks to their own health and the added pressure and stress of the job. Their work is meaningful beyond words and is crucial to the health of our people. "

Funding for the initiatives will come from the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, the governor's plan to invest nearly $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan money toward immediate economic recovery from the pandemic; long-term economic growth for Maine; and infrastructure revitalization. Officials plan to launch the initiative by the end of 2021.

