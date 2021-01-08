Kaiser hospital faces $43K fine as probe of outbreak continues

The County of Santa Clara has fined Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's San Jose hospital $43,000 in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among emergency department staff, according to a statement and notice shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

County officials said they issued the fine Jan. 5 because the hospital failed to timely report 43 cases involving employees who tested positive between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1.

"Kaiser Permanente failed to report any of these cases in the county's work site case and contact reporting portal as it is required to do by the public health order issued on Oct. 5," according to the county's statement. "Kaiser also submitted a social-distancing protocol to the county on Oct. 19 certifying it would comply with all reporting requirements. The county was not informed of the cases until they were confirmed in a press statement issued by Kaiser Permanente on Jan. 3."

San Jose (Calif.) Medical Center was fined $1,000 for each violation, totaling $43,000.

Kaiser first reported the outbreak earlier this month. Previously, the hospital reported that 44 emergency department staff members tested positive between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1, including one worker who died. As of Jan. 7, 60 staff members who worked in the emergency department on Dec. 25 have tested positive.

While the hospital has cited an air-powered holiday costume worn by a staff member on Christmas Day as a potential cause of the outbreak, hospital and public health officials continue to investigate the cause or causes.

Regarding the fine, the hospital said: "We have received the county's notice and are reviewing it."

