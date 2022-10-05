Job openings hit lowest level since mid-2021

On the last business day of August, U.S. job openings reached the lowest level since the same month a year prior, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Six things to know:

1. The number of job openings fell 1.1 million to 10.1 million in August compared to July.

2. From July to August, the largest decreases in job openings were in healthcare and social assistance (236,000), other services (183,000) and retail trade (143,000).

3. The job openings rate (number of job openings as a percent of total employment plus job openings) fell to 6.2 percent in August from 6.8 percent in July.

4. From July to August, hires were little changed at 6.3 million.

5. Layoffs and discharges (involuntary separations initiated by the employer) increased to 1.5 million in August from 1.4 million in July.

6. The quits rate (the number of people voluntarily leaving their jobs as a percent of total employment) remained at 2.7 percent in August.

To view the bureau's full report, click here.